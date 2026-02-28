Anupam Kher Cheers J&K Cricket Team's 'Historic' Ranji Trophy Win

Actor Anupam Kher is cheering loudly for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following their first Ranji Trophy triumph on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher penned a long note, hailing the milestone and describing it as a "historic and heart-warming" moment.

Anupam Kher Hails 'Historic' Win

"What a historic and heart-warming moment for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team! Winning your first ever match in the Ranji Trophy is not just a victory on the scoreboard... it is a victory of belief, resilience and dreams. From the beautiful valleys of Kashmir to the cricket fields of India! This win tells every young boy and girl in the region that talent has no boundaries. When you play with passion, discipline and pride for your state, history is created," the actor wrote in the post.

He expressed pride over the team's feat, highlighting that the players have won hearts across the country. "I am incredibly proud of this team. What a performance. What a spirit. What a statement. May this be the beginning of many more triumphs. Jammu & Kashmir, today you didn't just win a match -- you won hearts. Jai Ho!" he concluded.

PM Modi Congratulates Team

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team, highlighting their remarkable grit, discipline and passion. "Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first-ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects the remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there. May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team. It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it highlights the growing sporting passion and... twitter/3fJO89Z5F8 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2026

How Jammu & Kashmir Won The Final

Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka. (ANI)

