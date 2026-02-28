SL Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka's Valiant 76-Run Knock Draws Massive Praise Despite Loss

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka stood tall and almost pulled off a victory over Pakistan in their final T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Pallekale International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28.

Sri Lanka, who were already knocked out of the tournament, suffered a narrow five-run defeat to Pakistan. With a 213-run target, the hosts were restricted to 207/ 6 in 20 overs, falling just six runs short of winning their final match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Dasun Shanaka played a valiant captain's knock of 76 off 31 balls, including 2 fours and 8 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 245.16.

Apart from Shanka, Pavan Rathnayake also made a significant contribution with a knock of 58 off 37 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 156.76. However, their efforts fell just short as Pakistan held their nerve to clinch a thrilling five-run victory.

Dasun Shanaka's Valiance Almost Pull off Sri Lanka's Win

Though Sri Lanka lost narrowly to Pakistan, captain Dasun Shanaka's knock grabbed the spotlight as his firepower in the middle-order almost carried the team to a miraculous win, showcasing his leadership, aggressive strokeplay, and unyielding fighting spirit.

Shanaka walked in to bat when Sri Lanka were 101/5 and needed 112 runs off 48 balls to win the match. The skipper shared a momentum-changing 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Pavan Rathnayake before his dismissal at 172/6. Following Rathnayake's dismissal, the pressure fell on Dasun Shanaka to carry on Sri Lanka's run chase. The skipper was quite determined to take the finishing line.

Dasun Shanaka was instrumental in knocking out Pakistan from the World Cup as he helped Sri Lanka cross the 147-run mark, which was the Men in Green's target to restrict the hosts in order to overtake New Zealand's net run rate and qualify for the semifinal. Sri Lanka skipper completed his fifty off 19 balls, the joint-fastest half-century alongside South Africa captain Aiden Markram in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Dasun Shanaka continues to battle on for Sri Lanka with a gutsy fifty against PakistanIt is one of the @marriottbonvoy Milestones of the #T20WorldCup 2026.: twitter/Zc5NZrnf9T

- ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

In the final over of the run chase, Sri Lanka needed 28 off six balls, and it looked impossible to be near the target. However, Dasun Shanaka unleashed his brutal assault on Shaheen Afridi, smashing him for three consecutive sixes and a four, and brought the equation down to 6 runs off 2 balls. Shanaka's late firepower put Pakistan under immense pressure as the crowd erupted at Pallekale.

A box-office finish in Kandy ft. Dasun Shanaka's stunning flourish with the bat Relive the epic final over from Sri Lanka and Pakistan's #T20WorldCup contest twitter/Af0t7nrjdJ

- ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2026

Eventually, Dasun Shanaka's heroic effort didn't pay off as Shaheen Afridi conceded dot balls in the final two deliveries to see Pakistan hold on for a thrilling five-run win. Shanaka's batting partner, Dunith Wellalage, was more of a second fiddle to the skipper, supporting Shanaka's assault but unable to change the outcome.

'One of the Craziest Knocks in T20 World Cup History'

Dasun Shanaka might not failed to take Sri Lanka past the finishing line despite his valiance, especially in the final over, but the skipper's knock drew widespread praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded him for almost pulling off the victory.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Shanaka's valiant knock as 'one of the craziest knocks' in the T20 World Cup history, praising his fearless assault in the final over, his captaincy under pressure, and almost pulling off a miraculous victory single-handedly, with many saying the innings deserved a win.

TAKE A BOW, DASUN SHANAKA. - 76* (31) with 2 fours and 8 sixes. One of the craziest knocks in T20 World Cup history. He almost won Sri Lanka the match with his brutal knock, he went absolute bonkers. twitter/3TPshlENLC

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 28, 2026

Dasun Shanaka took "throwing the game" criticism seriously and you could see how hurt he was in the last press conference. Channelled all of that into one of the knocks of the tournament. Irrespective of the result, one hell of a knock that. twitter/O4JkqxVe1q

- Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 28, 2026

Well played dasun shanaka, every cricket fan knows that last ball was wide but thankyou shanaka for making this dead rubber match interesting ❤️ twitter/5YpCXcEQgn

- movies cricket opinion (@movie_bat_ball) February 28, 2026

watching him chase 28 in the final over & smash 4,6,6,6 wow I've never felt that kind of tension & hope at the same time I truly thought he'd pull it off IT'S UNREAL STUFF MAN HATS OFF DASUN SHANAKA!the result may not show it, but that over showed everything a captain should be twitter/0wYKlMFGzh

- Aishu‍♀️ (@thund3rfairy) February 28, 2026

DASUN SHANAKA HAS WON THE HEART OF ALL CRICKET FANS twitter/qJdzI2rwIy

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2026

What an innings from Dasun Shanaka

- Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 28, 2026

He got the team - almost home! What a performance................ (@AjeebDastan7) February 28, 2026

would hve been an historic knock if he had pulled it off Aman (@AmanDVSJ) February 28, 2026

that knock deserved a win honestly. when a guy strikes like that in a WC, you just sit back and watch.

- Krishna Kapadia | Markets & Macro (@krishnakapadia_) February 28, 2026

What a fightback by Dasun Shanaka

- ACY (@ACodeYuga) February 28, 2026

What a wonderful innings by Dasun Shanaka he had almost won the match single-handedly! But it was bad luck in the end. The last ball was clearly a wide, yet the umpire didn't give it.

- Kamal Sharma (@kamalsharmaa87) February 28, 2026

Absolute beast mode! Dasun Shanaka was unreal!

- Sahil chabra (@sahii199) February 28, 2026

SRI LANKA NEEDED 28 RUNS IN THE FINAL OVER...!!!CAPTAIN SHANAKA SMASHED 4,6,6,6,0,0 but lost the match by just 5 runs What a match, one to remember forever. twitter/SzlcWjKnU4

- CRIC WEEK (@cricweek) February 28, 2026

Dasun Shanaka, what an incredible innings you played! ♥️

- AbhiRaj (@AbhilekhRai) February 28, 2026

Sri Lanka's quest for their second T20 World Cup title came to a disappointing end as they failed to win a single match in the Super 8, despite their brilliant outing in the group stage, where they won three matches, including a victory over Australia, and a defeat, finishing second in their group to seal a Super 8 berth.

Meanwhile, New Zealand qualified for the semifinal after Pakistan failed to achieve the required net run rate margin despite their win over Sri Lanka, as Shanaka's carnage ensured the hosts crossed the crucial 147-run mark and dashed the Men in Green's hopes of qualifying for the semifinal.

