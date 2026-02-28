Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Before Trump Bombing, Oman FM Called US-Iran Deal 'Within Reach'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hours before President Donald Trump announced his decision to bomb Iran and pursue the overthrow of its government, the foreign minister of Oman appeared, in person, on one of the most prominent US television news programs to declare that a diplomatic breakthrough was possible.

“I can see that the peace deal is within our reach,” said that Iran committed during the talks to renounce the possibility of amassing“nuclear material that will create a bomb” – a pledge that Trump, as part of his justification for Saturday's strikes, would claim Iran had refused to make, the mediator of recent talks between the US and Iran, told“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Friday.“I'm asking to continue this process because we have already achieved quite a substantial progress in the direction of a deal. And the heart of this deal is very important, and I think we have captured that heart.”

Asia Times

