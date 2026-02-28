MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Emotional scenes played out across Jammu and Kashmir as families, aspiring cricketers and former players hailed the Union territory's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, describing it as a moment of collective pride and perseverance.

Jubilant celebrations erupted soon after the J&K team lifted the prestigious trophy for the first time in nearly seven decades after defeating the eight-time champion Karnataka.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) headquarters in the winter capital here witnessed large gatherings of cricket enthusiasts who thronged the premises to celebrate the long-awaited victory.

Families of players distributed sweets, exchanged warm embraces and greeted well-wishers as neighbours and relatives flocked to their homes to share in the landmark moment.

Preeti Charak, elder sister of right-arm medium-fast Yudhvir Singh, described the victory as overwhelming.“This win belongs to everyone who supported these boys - coaches, families and the entire community. We are thankful for all the love pouring in.”

“It is the first time in 67 years that Jammu and Kashmir has reached this stage and won. We always believed the team would lift the trophy. We kept telling him, 'You will win',” Charak, a lawyer by profession, said.

Recalling the early days, she said her brother remained firm in his ambition to pursue cricket despite concerns about job security.

“Our father wanted him to take up a secure career, even become a lieutenant (in the Army). But he was clear - he only wanted to become a cricketer. Eventually, we gave him full support,” she said.

She also recounted his initial struggles, including missing an under-19 opportunity due to documentation delays.

However, he bounced back strongly, claiming five wickets against Mumbai in his first major outing some years back.“From that day, we knew he had the talent to go far,” she said, expressing confidence that he would one day represent India.

Former Ranji player Jatin Wadhawan described the occasion as a defining moment for cricket in the Union territory.

“We had dreamt of this during our time as well. It may not have been fulfilled then, but today it has become a reality,” Wadhawan, who is also the elder brother of wicketkeeper batter of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, said.

Highlighting the team's transformation in recent years, he credited a shared vision among players.

“For the last several years, the team has moved forward with one goal - to win. When everyone shares the same destination, success eventually follows,” he added.

Youngsters from local cricket academies said the triumph had ignited fresh hope among aspiring players.

“If they can do it, so can we. This victory proves that talent from Jammu and Kashmir can shine at the national level,” Sikander, a budding cricketer who joined the celebrations at the association lawns, said.

In Kathhar village of Akhnoor, the home of bowler Sunil Kumar, residents gathered in large numbers, beating drums and joining the family in celebrations as news of the victory spread. The village wore a festive look, with locals describing the triumph as a proud moment for the entire area.

Sunil's mother, Rekha Devi, said she had always believed her son would make the family proud.“One day, my son will represent India. We are very happy and thankful to everyone who supported him,” she said.

His father, Ram Lal Verma, termed it a matter of immense pride.“My son has made us proud. He never touched any toy except a bat and a ball since childhood. My blessings are with him and with the entire team,” he said.

Shafqat Baba, a sport icon in the Chenab region, who represented Jammu and Kashmir in all the three formats, besides being the bowling coach, said,“Our dream has become a reality, and this win will surely go a long way to fulfil the dreams of youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir.”