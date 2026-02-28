J & K Breaks 67-Year Barrier, Clinches Ranji Trophy In Historic Win

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir scripted one of the most stirring chapters in Indian domestic cricket history on Saturday, clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title by out-batting traditional powerhouse Karnataka cricket team in a memorable final at Hubballi.

The numbers will show that J&K secured the crown on the strength of a massive 291-run first-innings lead after the summit clash ended in a draw. By the end of the fifth and final day at the KSCA Stadium, they had stretched their overall advantage to 633 runs, finishing at 342 for four in their second innings. But beyond the statistics lay a narrative built on resilience, belief and a dream 67 years in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in 1957 that Jammu and Kashmir first stepped into India's premier domestic competition. Since then, the journey has been marked by fleeting highs and heartbreaks. They reached the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25, only to falter at decisive stages. This time, however, they carried neither baggage nor nerves.

From the outset of the final, J&K looked assured. Opener Qamran Iqbal remained unbeaten on 160, registering only his second first-class century, while Sahil Lotra struck his maiden first-class ton, finishing on 101 not out. Their partnership on the final day underlined the gulf in control between the two sides, as Karnataka failed to claim a single wicket after J&K resumed at 186 for four.

The triumph was not built on individual brilliance alone. It was a season defined by collective resolve. Pacer Auqib Nabi once again rose to the occasion, claiming his seventh five-wicket haul of the campaign. Captain Paras Dogra crossed the landmark of 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, becoming only the second batter to do so. Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad and Kanhaiya Wadhawan chipped in with crucial half-centuries across the tournament.

Read Also Ranji Victory: PM Modi Congratulates Team J&K 'Finest Hour For J&K': PM, LG, CM Lead Chorus

These are not yet household names, even within the Union Territory. Yet over 10 Ranji matches, they forged a unit that blended tactical awareness with calm execution.

The campaign did not begin in triumphant fashion. A heavy defeat to Mumbai in Srinagar at the start of the season cast early doubts. But what followed was a steady, almost methodical build-up of momentum. Each game added layers of confidence.

If the final showcased dominance, the semifinal against Bengal revealed character. After conceding a narrow first-innings lead, J&K seemed on the brink. It was Nabi who turned the tide, engineering Bengal's collapse for 88 in the second innings. That spell not only secured a place in the final but also instilled a belief that the title was within reach.

In Hubballi, they carried that conviction. Shubham Pundir's commanding hundred laid the foundation for a towering first-innings total of 584. Karnataka, brimming with experienced campaigners and India stars, entered the contest as overwhelming favourites, with a ninth title widely anticipated.

Instead, they were gradually outplayed. There was no dramatic collapse or single defining blow. Rather, it was sustained pressure, superior game management and clarity of purpose that tilted the balance. Even the sight of KL Rahul rolling his arm over late in the game reflected Karnataka's fading hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

At precisely 2.10 pm, inside a modest dressing room overlooking the sunlit ground, the two captains agreed to shake hands. The moment confirmed what had become inevitable. Jammu and Kashmir were champions.

The celebrations that will now sweep across the snow-clad region are likely to transcend sport. This victory carries the potential to inspire a generation, to widen cricket's footprint and perhaps to catalyse long-awaited infrastructure growth. Players have already voiced hopes of seeing a cricket stadium in every district.

For now, though, the focus remains on a historic achievement. In a competition steeped in tradition and dominated by established heavyweights, Jammu and Kashmir have etched their name in gold, proving that belief, discipline and unity can bridge even the widest of gaps.