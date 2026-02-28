J&K Students In Iran Seek Evacuation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As regional tensions in the Middle East intensify with renewed military strikes involving Israel and Iran, Indian students studying in Iran, including many from Jammu and Kashmir, are urging the Government of India to evacuate them amid growing safety concerns.

Students in Tehran and other cities reported explosions, smoke and heightened emergency measures, prompting fear and uncertainty among foreign residents, particularly Indian nationals enrolled in medical and professional courses. Many students shared that their universities have not permitted them to leave despite advisories from the Indian Embassy urging citizens to exit Iran by all available means due to the evolving security situation.

In a video message, MBBS student Mehak Hussain from Zadibal, Srinagar, described the atmosphere as tense and distressing.“There is panic everywhere. The embassy advised us to leave immediately, but our university did not allow us. We request the Indian government to take urgent steps for evacuation,” she said, appealing for swift action before the situation worsens.

Student groups have also sounded alarm over the precarious conditions. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) urged S. Jaishankar to take proactive measures to safeguard Indian citizens in Iran, including ensuring clear communication with students and families and issuing timely advisories. AIMSA emphasised that a transparent and urgent response is vital to reassure worried relatives back home.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Narendra Modi, seeking immediate government intervention to protect students' safety, academic interests and potential evacuation arrangements. JKSA said the rapidly changing security environment has created“fear, uncertainty and grave risks” for thousands of Indian students, many of whom are pursuing MBBS and allied courses in Iranian institutions.

The association highlighted that coordination among the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iranian authorities and university administrations is critical to secure safe transit corridors or evacuation paths should conditions deteriorate further.

In June 2025, when tensions between Iran and Israel escalated previously, the Indian government launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate citizens from conflict affected areas, bringing back thousands of Indians safely.

With the current situation once again raising fears, Indian students in Iran await decisive action from the government as their families in Kashmir and across India closely monitor developments with growing concern. (inputs from KNO)

