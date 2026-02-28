Iran Under Attack: UN Chief Warns Of Wider Conflict

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Condemning the“military escalation” in the Middle East, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday warned that failure to immediately cease hostilities and de-escalate risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.

Guterres' comments came as the UN Security Council convenes later in the day to discuss the situation in West Asia following attacks against Iran by the US and Israel earlier in the day and subsequent retaliation by Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I condemn today's military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region undermine international peace and security,” Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation, warning that failure to do so“risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability”. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table.”

He said all member states must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, which clearly prohibits“the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”

Guterres reiterated that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council, under the presidency of the United Kingdom, will convene later in the day to discuss the situation in West Asia.

The US is set to take over the rotating presidency of the powerful 15-nation Council in March.

Top UN leaders also condemned the military strikes across Iran this morning by Israel and the US and Tehran's subsequent retaliation.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said he deplores the military strikes across Iran and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by it, saying that bombs and missiles are not the way to resolve differences but only result in death, destruction and human misery.

ADVERTISEMENT

He voiced concern that in any armed conflict, it is civilians who end up paying the ultimate price.

Read Also Russia Condemns US, Israeli Attack 'Children of Heaven' – 80 Killed in US-Israeli Strike on Iranian School

Türk reminded all parties that international law with respect to armed conflict is very clear: the protection of civilians is paramount.“Each and every actor involved must ensure compliance with these laws. Violations of them must lead to accountability for those responsible.”

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is deeply troubled by the situation unfolding across the Middle East.

“Regardless of borders, everyone deserves to live without the threat of violence around them. Today, we urge leaders to choose the challenging path of dialogue over the senseless route of destruction.

“The world is watching and hoping for wisdom to prevail over weapons. Peace is the best medicine,” he said.