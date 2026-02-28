Lebanon's Prime Minister Warns Against Dragging Country Into 'Adventures'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday said he would not accept anyone dragging "the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity", in an indirect message to the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah,reports, citing Tribune.

In a statement released after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, Salam noted the "serious developments" in the region and called on "all Lebanese to act with wisdom and patriotism, placing Lebanon and the Lebanese people's interests above any other consideration".

Hezbollah has fought numerous conflicts with Israel since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Israel had warned Lebanon that it would strike the country hard, targeting civilian infrastructure, including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war.

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity," Salam said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal.

Israel and the US conducted joint strikes against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to the West's long-standing agenda to denuclearise Iran, despite Iran's repeated assertions that it will not pursue nuclear weapons.

According to the Fars news agency, explosions have been heard in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. Explosions can also be heard in the Iranian city of Tabriz in the northwest.