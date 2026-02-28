Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Kherson With Drone, Injuring One

Russians Strike Kherson With Drone, Injuring One


2026-02-28 03:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m., Russian troops struck the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. As a result of the attack, a 45-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs,” the report said.

Read also: Russian attack on Kherson region leaves one killed, eight injured over past day

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a mosque in Kherson, resulting in broken windows, damage to the facade and interior of the building.

UkrinForm

