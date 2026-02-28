Russians Strike Kherson With Drone, Injuring One

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m., Russian troops struck the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. As a result of the attack, a 45-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs,” the report said.

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a mosque in Kherson, resulting in broken windows, damage to the facade and interior of the building.