Russians Strike Kherson With Drone, Injuring One
“At approximately 2:30 p.m., Russian troops struck the Dnipro district of Kherson with a UAV. As a result of the attack, a 45-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her legs,” the report said.Read also: Russian attack on Kherson region leaves one killed, eight injured over past day
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a mosque in Kherson, resulting in broken windows, damage to the facade and interior of the building.
