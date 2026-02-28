Russia Attacks Gas Production Facility In Kharkiv Region Overnight
As a result of the enemy strike, equipment was damaged and depressurization occurred.Read also: Non-stop Russian drone attacks targeting Naftogaz facilities for two days
"Our specialists on site quickly localized the situation. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and emergency crews are currently working there," Naftogaz said.
At the beginning of the week, Russian forces launched around 60 drones at gas infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.
