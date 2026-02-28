Ukrainian Forces Destroy Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System In Russia's Belgorod Region
"Somewhere in the Belgorod region there used to be a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system. But the guys from Chornyi Lis found it. Now it's gone. Report complete," the post said.
As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces recently struck a Pantsir-S1 system at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in temporarily occupied Mariupol.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment