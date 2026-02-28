Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System In Russia's Belgorod Region

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System In Russia's Belgorod Region


2026-02-28 03:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Chornyi Lis Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade reported this on Facebook and released a video of the strike.

"Somewhere in the Belgorod region there used to be a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system. But the guys from Chornyi Lis found it. Now it's gone. Report complete," the post said.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces recently struck a Pantsir-S1 system at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110803423



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search