Ukrainian Forces Destroy Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System In Russia's Belgorod Region

the Chornyi Lis Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade reported this on Facebook and released a video of the strike.

"Somewhere in the Belgorod region there used to be a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system. But the guys from Chornyi Lis found it. Now it's gone. Report complete," the post said.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces recently struck a Pantsir-S1 system at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

