Implementing Energy Resilience Plan Will Require Bank Financing Svyrydenko

"We met with Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyy. We discussed the draft plan for the energy resilience of regions and the resources needed, including the possibility of involving banks in financing the recovery and protection of the energy sector," she said.

The meeting also addressed Ukraine's new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund, worth $8.1 billion for 2026-2029, which the Fund's Executive Board approved earlier this week.

Svyrydenko also stressed the need to increase business lending penetration, which is necessary to finance infrastructure reconstruction, particularly in the energy sector. Currently, the indicator stands at 8-9% of GDP.

"For example, in the energy sector, banks have financed UAH 33 billion, ensuring 1.3 GW of capacity, while the actual needs are at least three times higher. We agreed to accelerate joint work," she said.

She also thanked the NBU governor for cooperation in supporting Ukrainian manufacturers, particularly for extending the maximum settlement period for export operations in certain engineering sectors, including agricultural and specialized machinery, from 180 to 270 days. The new regulation will take effect on March 1, Svyrydenko said, noting that work continues to ease export conditions for other categories of Ukrainian goods.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine revised settlement deadlines for certain export operations in line with proposals from the government.

Extending settlement periods is expected to increase exports of agricultural and specialized machinery, stimulate production and investment in engineering enterprises, preserve jobs, create new employment opportunities, expand access to new markets, and boost foreign currency revenues for Ukraine.

Photo credit: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Telegram