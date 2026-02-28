Russian Forces Step Up Pressure Near Riznykivka, Platonivka Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operation Task Force East reported this on Facebook.

The military said the enemy is systematically attempting to infiltrate toward both settlements despite sustaining manpower losses. Russian infantry groups are coming under Ukrainian fire.

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area remains difficult. Russian forces are bringing in additional reserves, increasing the number of airstrikes and the use of other firepower, continuously applying pressure and attempting to encircle Ukrainian units and advance deeper into the agglomeration, particularly near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka.

"The Russians are using infiltration tactics with small infantry groups, with occasional attempts to deploy armored vehicles," the statement said.

National Guard soldiers destroy two Russian Grad launchers in Donetsk region

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force East, Ukrainian units have repelled 19 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, mining likely enemy advance routes, blocking logistics, and systematically carrying out search-and-strike operations. Drone units and artillery are actively involved.

Russian invaders are sustaining significant losses.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces earlier denied claims about alleged Russian advances in Biliakivka (Krasnoznamianka) in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attempted 13 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk sector, and launched one attack toward Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Sloviansk sector.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces