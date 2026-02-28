Ukrainian, Dutch Defense Ministers Discuss Drone Line Project, F-16 Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov said this in a Facebook post.

Fedorov stressed that Ukraine is scaling up the Drone Line project together with the Netherlands.

"I met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius. We agreed to attract additional resources to continue and scale up the Drone Line project," Fedorov said.

According to him, the Drone Line currently unites more than 1,000 crews. In January and February, they destroyed every third Russian soldier on the front line.

"Our goal is to develop the UAV component within corps structures. We have already started financing the creation of drone regiments and are scaling this experience to all corps," Fedorov said.

"In January, Russia's losses exceeded the number of newly mobilized troops – in some sectors the enemy was losing up to 170 soldiers for every kilometer of advance. Fifty thousand enemy losses per month is part of our war plan. The combination of the Drone Line, drone regiments and the basic UAV support program for brigades will help implement it," the minister said.

Fedorov and Yesilgoz-Zegerius also discussed support for the F-16 program, countering Russia's shadow fleet, developing radar coverage, and supplying long-range artillery ammunition.

Fedorov thanked the Netherlands for its leadership and consistent support, particularly for the decision to transfer PAC-3 missiles and finance the PURL program.

"We are also ready to provide partners with access to Ukrainian defense innovations. We are working on creating a permanent mechanism for exchanging data and technologies," Fedorov said.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry