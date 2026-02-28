Zelensky: Events In Middle East Are Chance For Iranians To Rid Themselves Of Terrorist Regime

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his nightly video address published on his official website, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky stressed that he had already attended a briefing from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov following a meeting this week with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. They discussed the main outcomes of the Geneva meeting, mainly regarding economic issues and reconstruction. "We are continuing preparations for the trilateral format, whenever that may take place," he said.

"Right now, we see that events in the Middle East and the Gulf region are unfolding extremely rapidly. Unfortunately, Ukraine knows all too well what this is about. Although Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to become Putin's accomplice and supplied him with Shahed drones, and not only the drones themselves, but also the technologies. [...] Therefore, it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime – to rid themselves of it and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran," Zelensky said.

He added that, overall, during the full-scale war, the Russians have used more than 57,000 Shahed strike drones against Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized the importance of preserving lives and preventing the war from spreading in the Middle East.

"Our position – it's well-known, and Ukraine has stated it repeatedly, including recently. It is important to preserve as many lives as possible. It is important to prevent the war from expanding. It is important that the United States is acting decisively. Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken," he said.

According to reports, on February 28, Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iran. Explosions were heard in the center of Tehran.

Later, President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched "major combat operations" against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran, launched on February 28, "will create conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine