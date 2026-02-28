Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Shells Settlement In Sloviansk Community With Smerch MLRS, 17 Houses Damaged

Russia Shells Settlement In Sloviansk Community With Smerch MLRS, 17 Houses Damaged


2026-02-28 03:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today at midday, the enemy struck the village of Sukhanivka with a Smerch MLRS. At least 17 private houses, a store, and three vehicles were damaged," Liakh said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Read also: Russia attacks gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight

On February 27, Russian forces injured three residents of the Donetsk region.

Photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110803417



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search