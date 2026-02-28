Russia Shells Settlement In Sloviansk Community With Smerch MLRS, 17 Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today at midday, the enemy struck the village of Sukhanivka with a Smerch MLRS. At least 17 private houses, a store, and three vehicles were damaged," Liakh said.

No casualties were reported, he said.

On February 27, Russian forces injured three residents of the Donetsk region.

Photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook