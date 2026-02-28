Russia Shells Settlement In Sloviansk Community With Smerch MLRS, 17 Houses Damaged
"Today at midday, the enemy struck the village of Sukhanivka with a Smerch MLRS. At least 17 private houses, a store, and three vehicles were damaged," Liakh said.
No casualties were reported, he said.Read also: Russia attacks gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight
On February 27, Russian forces injured three residents of the Donetsk region.
Photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
