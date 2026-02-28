Russian Army Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 50 Times In One Day, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were injured. Over the course of the day, the Russians attacked three districts of the region nearly 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," Hanzha informed.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities came under attack. Enterprises, multi-story residential buildings, and a private house were damaged, and cars and garages caught fire.

In the Synelnykove district, as a result of attacks in the city of Shakhtarske and the Pokrovske community, two men were injured, and about ten houses and excavators were damaged.

The enemy also attacked the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, and an electric locomotive driver was injured.

