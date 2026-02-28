Tarar Cites Heavy Taliban Losses Civilian Displacement Reported In Border Areas

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Islamabad: Attaullah Tarar briefed the media on the latest situation, stating that operations under“Operation Ghazab lil Haqq” are ongoing and that the Afghan Taliban have suffered heavy losses.

According to him, 352 members of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed and more than 535 were injured. He claimed that 130 check posts were destroyed and 26 were taken over.

He further stated that 171 tanks and armored vehicles were destroyed, while 41 locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted in air operations.

Meanwhile, firing has resumed along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district. Heavy and automatic weapons are reportedly being used by both sides. In the Kharlachi Terminal area, mortar shells, rockets, and artillery fire continue to be exchanged.

Due to the escalating border tensions, residents from border areas on both the Afghan and Pakistani sides have begun relocating.

In this regard, Engineer Hamid Hussain, Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Leader of MWM, said that it is beyond comprehension for two Muslim countries to be fighting each other under the current circumstances. He emphasized that instead of conflict, there is a need to extinguish the fires burning across the world and work toward peace.