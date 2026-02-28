Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The average
prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals, and Dated
Brent crude oil brands decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at
Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $1.41, or
1.98%, compared to last week, to $72.45 per barrel.
The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting
period was $73.31 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to
$71.46 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB
terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $69.84 per barrel, which is
$1.44, or 2.1%, more than a week before.
Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of
oil was $70.67 per barrel, and the minimum price was $68.93 per
barrel.
URALS oil averaged $38.99 per barrel, down $1.47, or 3.6%, from
last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was
$41.87 per barrel, and the lowest was $37.31 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $71.57 per barrel for the week,
up $0.1, or 0.1%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent
crude oil for the week was $72.77 per barrel, and the lowest was
$70.79 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
23.02.2026
|
24.02.2026
|
25.02.2026
|
26.02.2026
|
27.02.2026
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$73.31
|
$71.97
|
$71.46
|
$72.78
|
$72.75
|
$72.45
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$70.67
|
$69.36
|
$68.93
|
$70.13
|
$70.10
|
$69.84
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$41.87
|
$39.49
|
$37.98
|
$38.31
|
$37.31
|
$38.99
|
Dated Brent
|
$72.77
|
$71.33
|
$70.79
|
$72.04
|
$70.94
|
$71.57
MENAFN28022026000187011040ID1110803413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment