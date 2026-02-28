Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $1.41, or 1.98%, compared to last week, to $72.45 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $73.31 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $71.46 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $69.84 per barrel, which is $1.44, or 2.1%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $70.67 per barrel, and the minimum price was $68.93 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $38.99 per barrel, down $1.47, or 3.6%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $41.87 per barrel, and the lowest was $37.31 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $71.57 per barrel for the week, up $0.1, or 0.1%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $72.77 per barrel, and the lowest was $70.79 per barrel.