Police Urge Caution Around Suspicious Objects Warns Against Approaching Them

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 28 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) urged Jordanians to follow safety instructions when encountering strange, fallen or suspicious objects, including drones, amid ongoing regional developments and escalations, to protect lives and property.The PSD said that unknown or fallen objects should not be approached or handled, as they may contain highly explosive materials. Citizens are advised not to touch, move or open such objects under any circumstances.The PSD called on families, especially parents, to raise awareness among children about the dangers of tampering with unknown objects.People are urged to stay away from sites where suspicious objects have landed to allow authorities to safely carry out their duties.Any sightings of unidentified objects, drones, missiles or incidents causing injury or damage should be immediately reported via the unified emergency number (911).The PSD further warned against spreading rumors or posting unverified images and videos on social media related to impact sites, stressing that information should be obtained only from official and verified sources.