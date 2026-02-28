Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King, Kuwait Emir Condemn Attacks On Jordan, Kuwait


2026-02-28 03:05:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, February 28 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II and Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, during a phone call on Saturday, affirmed their condemnation of the attacks on Jordan, Kuwait, and Arab countries.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions, respect the sovereignty of states, and use diplomacy and dialogue to restore stability to the region.
The King highlighted the need for continued coordination among Arab countries and active partners to confront any threats to the security of the region and the safety of its peoples.

Jordan News Agency

