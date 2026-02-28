Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Royal Jordanian Says Flights From Europe, America Will Continue Tonight As Usual


2026-02-28 03:05:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, February 28 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) stated Saturday that all flights arriving from Europe and the US tonight are proceeding as planned, though some may experience minor delays due to regional developments.
While the overall flight schedule for Sunday, March 1, remains largely unchanged across the majority of the airline's network, all operations to Syria, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar are suspended following the closure of airspace in those countries.
RJ continues to monitor the situation in real-time alongside the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) to ensure the highest safety standards. It advises all travelers to verify their specific flight status and any timing updates via the official website.

Jordan News Agency

