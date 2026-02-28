Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians Abroad To Exercise Caution


2026-02-28 03:05:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, February 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urged Jordanians living outside the Kingdom to exercise the utmost caution amid regional developments.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry said, "In light of the developments in the region and out of concern for citizens' safety, we urge Jordanians residing or currently abroad to exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities in their host countries."
The Ministry reminded Jordanians abroad that they can contact the Ministry for assistance around the clock through the following channels:
Ministry Operations Center:
00962799562471
00962799562193
Email:...
Or via the published contact numbers of Jordan's diplomatic missions in their respective countries.

MENAFN28022026000117011021ID1110803398



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search