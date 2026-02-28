403
Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians Abroad To Exercise Caution
Amman, February 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urged Jordanians living outside the Kingdom to exercise the utmost caution amid regional developments.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry said, "In light of the developments in the region and out of concern for citizens' safety, we urge Jordanians residing or currently abroad to exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities in their host countries."
The Ministry reminded Jordanians abroad that they can contact the Ministry for assistance around the clock through the following channels:
Ministry Operations Center:
00962799562471
00962799562193
Email:...
Or via the published contact numbers of Jordan's diplomatic missions in their respective countries.
