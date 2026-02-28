403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Closely Follows Situation Since Military Operation Against Iran - WH
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The White House said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is closely following the latest developments in the region with his security team accompanying him since the start of US strikes against Iran.
On "X", the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone.
She noted that prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members.
She noted that the President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/ has unleashed Operation Epic Fury on the brutal Iranian regime.
He has called for all combatants to put down their weapons and receive amnesty.
"The US Treasury reaffirms our commitment to President Trump's maximum pressure campaign tracking all illegal funds moved outside of Iran, and to r retrieving these monies on behalf of the Iranian people," he wrote on "X".
Also, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said " Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions.
" President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime's sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans-and even their own people."
"For decades, Iran has defiantly maintained its nuclear program while arming and funding Hamas, Hezbollah. Iran and its proxies have menaced America and American lives, undermined "our core national interests, systematically destabilized the Middle East, and threatened the security of the entire West," he added.
The "Gang of Eight" was briefed "in detail earlier this week that military action may become necessary to protect American troops and American citizens in Iran", he stated.
"I received updates from Secretary Rubio thereafter, and I will remain in close contact with the President and the Department of War as this operation proceeds."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called each member of the Gang of Eight to give them a heads up about the imminent operation, but was unable to reach one, according to a White House official and a State Department official. He had briefed the Gang of Eight for an hour on Tuesday, ahead of the State of the Union.
Johnson said missiles launched on Iran by the U.S. and Israel today are the result of the country "facing the severe consequences of its evil actions." (end)
rsr
On "X", the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone.
She noted that prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members.
She noted that the President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/ has unleashed Operation Epic Fury on the brutal Iranian regime.
He has called for all combatants to put down their weapons and receive amnesty.
"The US Treasury reaffirms our commitment to President Trump's maximum pressure campaign tracking all illegal funds moved outside of Iran, and to r retrieving these monies on behalf of the Iranian people," he wrote on "X".
Also, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said " Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions.
" President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime's sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans-and even their own people."
"For decades, Iran has defiantly maintained its nuclear program while arming and funding Hamas, Hezbollah. Iran and its proxies have menaced America and American lives, undermined "our core national interests, systematically destabilized the Middle East, and threatened the security of the entire West," he added.
The "Gang of Eight" was briefed "in detail earlier this week that military action may become necessary to protect American troops and American citizens in Iran", he stated.
"I received updates from Secretary Rubio thereafter, and I will remain in close contact with the President and the Department of War as this operation proceeds."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called each member of the Gang of Eight to give them a heads up about the imminent operation, but was unable to reach one, according to a White House official and a State Department official. He had briefed the Gang of Eight for an hour on Tuesday, ahead of the State of the Union.
Johnson said missiles launched on Iran by the U.S. and Israel today are the result of the country "facing the severe consequences of its evil actions." (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment