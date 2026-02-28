403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KNPC, KIPIC: Refining, Production Operations Proceed Normally
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Refining and production operations at all refineries are proceeding normally and regularly, with all units operating at full efficiency according to their scheduled timetables, said the official spokesperson of KNPC and KIPIC, Ghanem Al-Otaibi.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Otaibi reassured citizens and residents of the stability and continuity of petroleum product supplies to the local market, as well as export operations, at their usual daily rates without interruption.
He stressed the inaccuracy of circulating video clips on social media platforms, suggesting otherwise.
Al-Otaibi urged the public to rely solely on the companies' official websites and verified social media platforms for accurate information, and not to be misled by unverified visual materials.
He concluded by praying for the continued safety, security, and stability of Kuwait under its wise leadership. (end)
km
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Otaibi reassured citizens and residents of the stability and continuity of petroleum product supplies to the local market, as well as export operations, at their usual daily rates without interruption.
He stressed the inaccuracy of circulating video clips on social media platforms, suggesting otherwise.
Al-Otaibi urged the public to rely solely on the companies' official websites and verified social media platforms for accurate information, and not to be misled by unverified visual materials.
He concluded by praying for the continued safety, security, and stability of Kuwait under its wise leadership. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment