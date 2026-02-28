403
Kuwait Ports Authority Suspends Shuaiba Port Operations As Precautionary Measure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Ports Authority announced on Saturday the precautionary suspension of operations at Shuaiba Port following the fall of debris in areas near the port.
In a press statement, the authority said operations will resume once the situation has been fully assessed and deemed safe. (end)
