403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Iraq Urge Dialogue, Diplomacy To Resolve Current Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Iraq have affirmed the necessity of returning to dialogue and diplomacy to reach solutions to the current crisis.
This came in a telephone call conducted between Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, following the aggression against Iraq, Egyptian presidential spokesman Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a news statement.
President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for Iraq, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and solidarity with the Iraqi government's position rejecting dragging the country in the current escalation, Al-Shennawi noted.
The spokesman emphasized Egypt's position which rejects any violation of the sovereignty of Arab countries or undermining their stability and security.
Al-Sudani thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's unwavering support for Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement. (end)
aff
This came in a telephone call conducted between Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, following the aggression against Iraq, Egyptian presidential spokesman Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a news statement.
President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for Iraq, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and solidarity with the Iraqi government's position rejecting dragging the country in the current escalation, Al-Shennawi noted.
The spokesman emphasized Egypt's position which rejects any violation of the sovereignty of Arab countries or undermining their stability and security.
Al-Sudani thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's unwavering support for Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment