Kuwait's Universities: Study To Switch To Online Sun.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-28 02:45:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Starting tomorrow (Sunday), the Kuwait and Abdullah Al-Salem Universities announced on Saturday switching to online due to regional circumstances.
The step came out of national responsibility and to maintain the safety of students and educational institutions staff, both universities said in two separate statements.
They affirmed that that they are closely following and constantly coordinating with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the state's concerned bodies the latest developments of the status quo.
They underlined that all measures are taken within the framework of maintaining the safety and security of all, along the stability and continuation of the educational process.
They referred that updates in this regard would be announced later through their official websites, urging all to receive accurate data from these official sources, according to the statements. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

