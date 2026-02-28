403
Kuwait Airways Directs Taking All Required Measures For Passengers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Airway announced on Saturday that its emergency and rapid response committee directed taking all required procedures to care for its passengers whose flights which have been cancelled outside Kuwait.
In a statement, the company said that care is represented in providing transport and housing to those passengers.
The committee also directed taking the same measures to 'transit" passengers inside Kuwait, it added, noting that it supervised securing the presence of passengers inside Kuwait and beyond, along following their needs in coordination with concerned bodies
Earlier today, the official spokesman of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Abdullah Al-Rajhi announced temporary closure of Kuwait's airspace to flights due to security and political situations in the region. (end)
