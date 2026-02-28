403
India Affirms Solidarity With Kuwait Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received a phone call on Saturday from India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
During the call, Dr. Jaishankar expressed the Republic of India's solidarity with the State of Kuwait in light of the Iranian attack that targeted the country, reaffirming the importance of respecting Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
