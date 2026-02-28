Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Voices Solidarity With Gulf States, Condemns Regional Attacks


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Iraq expressed solidarity with the Gulf states and its firm rejection of the attacks that targeted several sisterly countries, calling for respect for national sovereignty and adherence to international law to avoid further escalation in the region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned and denounced attacks that struck various areas in central Iraq and in the Kurdistan Region, warning that such actions threaten national security and stability.
It indicated that these attacks aim to drag Iraq into the ongoing war in the region.
The ministry stressed that Iraq's policy is based on rejecting wars and believing in resolving conflicts through negotiations, noting that Baghdad has been a key supporter of the talks previously held between the United States and Iran.
It further condemned the continuing military campaigns against Iran, stating that expanding the scope of war poses a serious threat to all countries in the region and would prolong and perpetuate the conflict. (end)
