Sharjah Suspends All Flights 'Until Further Notice'

Sharjah announced the suspension of all flight operations at its international airport "until further notice." It stated that this is part of precautionary measures being implemented.

Sharjah Airport Authority urged all passengers not to proceed to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights and rescheduling procedures.

Any further developments will be announced as soon as they become available through the official approved channels, the authority said.

Earlier, Dubai Airports also announced the suspension of all operations until further notice. UAE-based carriers like Air Arabia, Emirates also made similar announcements.

Meanwhile, Etihad confirmed that flights remain suspended until 2pm tomorrow.

UAE has intercepted multiple waves of Iranian attacks. The country condemned the missile attacks, and offered condolences to the family of a Pakistani national who died.

The UAE Ministry of Defence has released photos of missile fragments which fell in several areas in Abu Dhabi. Some missile debris has also fallen in areas of Dubai, authorities later announced; however, no injuries were reported.



