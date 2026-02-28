Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sirens Heard In Jordanian Capital Amman Following US, Israel Strikes On Iran

2026-02-28 02:25:26
Sirens were heard in the Jordanian capital on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran.

Sirens were heard in the Jordanian capital on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran.

The public security directorate in Amman said, "The meaning of the sirens will be as follows: three intermittent sirens mean there is a threat, and one siren means the threat has passed."

"When you hear the three sirens, it is advisable to stay where you are and not move. If you are outside your home, you should take shelter in the nearest building until the threat has passed," it added in a statement.

Khaleej Times

