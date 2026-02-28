Kuwait Temporarily Closes Airspace Following US, Israel Strikes In Iran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

The Kuwaiti Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced the Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Recommended For You

"This is a precautionary decision aimed at preserving the safety and security of passengers, airlines and operations in Kuwait International Airport from any possible dangers," spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sounds of the alarm and sirens are heard across the country, according to the news agency.

This comes as other countries in the region closed their airspaces as strikes intensified.



UAE temporarily and partially closes airspace after US, Israel strike Iran More airspaces shut amid Israeli, US attack on Iran, retaliatory missiles

ALSO READ