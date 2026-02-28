Kuwait Temporarily Closes Airspace Following US, Israel Strikes In Iran
The Kuwaiti Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced the Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.Recommended For You
"This is a precautionary decision aimed at preserving the safety and security of passengers, airlines and operations in Kuwait International Airport from any possible dangers," spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The sounds of the alarm and sirens are heard across the country, according to the news agency.
This comes as other countries in the region closed their airspaces as strikes intensified.ALSO READ
- UAE temporarily and partially closes airspace after US, Israel strike Iran More airspaces shut amid Israeli, US attack on Iran, retaliatory missiles
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment