Service Centre Of US Fifth Fleet In Bahrain Targeted In Missile Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

Bahrain has announced on Saturday that the service center of the US Fifth Fleet in the Gulf country was targeted by a missile attack, amid Israeli and US strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks by the Islamic Republic.

Recommended For You

The Bahraini National Contact Center urged the public to adhere to the instructions issued by official authorities and to obtain information only from official sources.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior, called on residents to prepare a room that is easy to access in their houses for shelter in case of emergencies, adding that it should have enough space to store essentials for their use when needed.

The public were also advised to seek information via official channels only. In a following statement, the Ministry said that the situation in the Kingdom is under control, stressing the importance of cooperation from citizens and residents to maintain security and public order.

The UAE announced also that it has sucessfully intercepted Iranian missiles launched towards the country and that one Asian was dead as a result.



Israel, US attack Iran: Situation in Qatar is stable, safe, says Ministry of Interior

More airspaces shut amid Israeli, US attack on Iran, retaliatory missiles Some UAE flights rerouted, cancelled due to airspace closures as Israel strikes Iran

ALSO READ