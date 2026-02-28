Kuwaiti Intercepts Iranian Missiles, FM Says Country Reserves Right To Defend

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

Kuwait's General Staff of the Army announced Saturday that air defence systems dealt with aerial missiles detected in Kuwaiti airspace in accordance with approved operational procedures and rules of engagement, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Kuwait's foreign ministry said that the Gulf country reserves right to defend itself after Iranian attacks. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region.

"This is a precautionary decision aimed at preserving safety and security of passengers, airlines and operations in Kuwait International Airport from any possible dangers," spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA.

Global airlines suspended flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a renewed military confrontation.

Flight maps showed the airspace over Iran virtually empty as Israel said it struck Iran and the US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in the country. Iran retaliated with a salvo of missiles.

The escalation dimmed hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's nuclear dispute with the West and reignited conflict after weeks of US military buildup in the region.



