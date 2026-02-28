Saudi Condemns 'Brutal Iranian Aggression' On UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest possible terms "the brutal Iranian aggression", after several Gulf countries were targeted in missile attacks following Israel and the US's attack on Iran.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced "the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

Riyadh has also affirmed its full solidarity and support for its sisterly nations, placing all its capabilities at their disposal to support any measures they may take, warning of "the dire consequences of continued violations of national sovereignty and the principles of international law."



