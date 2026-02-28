Pakistan FM Tells Iran Counterpart In Call 'Strongly' Condemns 'Unwarranted Attacks'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Pakistan's foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart in a call on Saturday that Islamabad "strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran", following US-Israeli strikes.

Pakistan "called for an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy", Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said, according to a statement.



