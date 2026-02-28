Dubai Says Safety Of Residents 'Top Priority', Confirms Business As Usual

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Dubai Media Office has assured residents that the emirate will continue to operate with the safety of citizens, residents and visitors being their top priority.

Their message on social media came as Israel continues its“pre-emptive” strike on Iran. The US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear. The campaign is expected to last multiple days, a US official said.

“In light of ongoing regional developments, Dubai continues to operate as normal, while emphasising that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains our top priority,” said the tweet.“The United Arab Emirates possesses a comprehensive and effective crisis response system, ensuring a high level of preparedness and rapid response to various developments.”

The statement further added that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock, in full coordination with their partners, and will keep the public informed of any new developments as they arise.“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining security and stability and ensuring the continuity of normal life and all services efficiently,” it continued.

Several flights to and from the UAE have been impacted with Dubai Airports advising passengers not to travel to the airport without checking with their airlines first.

Missile attacks

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE today was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

The fall of some missile debris in a residential area resulted in some material damage and caused the death of one civilian.

Meanwhile, UAE's Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures, in full coordination with relevant authorities.

It stressed that the security and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors across the country remain its top priority, underscoring its unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and stability.



