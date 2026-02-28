Radiation Levels Remain Normal In Kuwait After Iranian Missile Interceptions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Kuwaiti National Guard said the Sheikh Salem Al Ali Center for Chemical Defence and Radiation Monitoring did not detected any increase in radiation levels in Kuwaiti airspace or territorial waters. The center confirmed it is operating in coordination with relevant state agencies and that the situation remains normal.

The General Staff of the Army announced Saturday that air defence systems dealt with Iranian aerial missiles detected in Kuwaiti airspace in accordance with approved operational procedures and rules of engagement.

The foreign ministry said that the Gulf country reserves right to defend itself after Iranian attacks. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy had activated a comprehensive emergency plan in response to ongoing regional developments, assuring the public that electricity and water services remain stable and unaffected.

The ministry's official spokesperson, Engineer Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, said the emergency plan was implemented immediately on directives from higher authorities. All emergency teams have been deployed to their designated locations to ensure rapid intervention and an immediate response to any potential incidents.

The electricity and water systems are operating normally, with production rates continuing at usual levels and no disruption to services. The ministry stressed that supply is being maintained with high efficiency and reliability.

As part of precautionary measures, non-emergency routine maintenance work has been temporarily suspended to enhance operational readiness and raise preparedness levels around the clock. The ministry said the situation requires maximum vigilance, expressing confidence in the capability and professionalism of its staff.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to rely only on its official communication channels for updates on electricity and water services and to disregard rumors or information from unverified sources, emphasizing that the measures are precautionary given the region's sensitive circumstances.



