UAE President Receives Phone Call From Saudi Crown Prince Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Saturday from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recommended For You

During the call, they discussed developments in the region and the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of sisterly countries.

he Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the attacks, its full solidarity and support for the United Arab Emirates, and its readiness to place all its capabilities at the disposal of the UAE in all the measures it takes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammede expressed his appreciation for the position of Saudi Arabia, its fraternal solidarity and support for the United Arab Emirates.

The leaders warned of the grave consequences of continuing to violate the sovereignty of states and the principles of international law through such attacks, stressing that these actions represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of the region and undermines its stability.

Both sides called for restraint and the use of diplomatic solutions in order to preserve the region's security and stability.



Dubai warns against 'misleading' clips of old fires being shared online UAE urge public to stay away from falling debris or suspicious objects

ALSO READ