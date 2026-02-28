Iran Authorities Send Text Messages Urging Residents To Leave Tehran
Iranian authorities on Saturday sent text messages urging residents to evacuate the capital Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes across the Islamic republic.Recommended For You
"In view of the joint operations launched by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and other major cities, if possible and while remaining calm, head towards other cities," said the text messages received by residents and seen by AFP journalists.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment