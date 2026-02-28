Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Authorities Send Text Messages Urging Residents To Leave Tehran

2026-02-28 02:25:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Iranian authorities on Saturday sent text messages urging residents to evacuate the capital Tehran, after Israel and the United States launched strikes across the Islamic republic.

"In view of the joint operations launched by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and other major cities, if possible and while remaining calm, head towards other cities," said the text messages received by residents and seen by AFP journalists.

