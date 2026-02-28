Qatar Shifts To Remote Learning Starting March 1 Amid Regional Tensions
The Ministry of Education in Qatar has announced a transition to distance learning starting Sunday, March 1, 2026, in light of regional developments to ensure the continuity of the educational process.
The decision applies to kindergartens, public and private schools, educational centres, and universities. This is a precautionary and organisational measure until further notice, the Ministry stressed.
Bahrain took a similar measure earlier on Saturday, saying that early education institutions, public and private schools, and higher education institutions in the kingdom will shift to distance learning.
The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. The US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear. The campaign is expected to last for multiple days, said a US official.
