Air India, Indigo, AIX Suspend All Flights To Middle East Till March 1

India's two largest private carriers, IndiGo and Air India, suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East on Saturday after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

"In view of the current situation in the Middle East, Air India has cancelled all flights to destinations in the region until 23:59 hours on March 1. We are closely monitoring developments and remain in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities.

"The safety and security of our passengers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority. We will continue to assess the situation and take appropriate operational decisions as necessary. Affected passengers are being informed, and our teams are providing all required assistance to our passengers, including rebooking and refunds," the airline said in their advisory on X.

IndiGo said it was also suspending flights til March 1 in view of the safety and security of customers and crew.

"In view of the evolving situation around Iran and the Middle East, our flight operations to and from the Middle East and other select international sectors have been suspended until 1st March 2026. We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. We hope you understand that this decision has been taken as a proactive safety measure.

"In an endeavour to provide support to our customers, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to/from the Middle East and select Interntional sectors until 7th March 2026, applicable to bookings made on or before 28th February, 2026. Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost," they said.

Stay updated on your flight status via our website.

Explore rebooking options or claim a full refund online Ensure your contact details are up to date to receive timely notifications

"We remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. We will resume services as soon as safe flight corridors become available," they added.

Air India Express also announced that flights to the Gulf region are suspended till 23:59 hrs on March 1. "Guests are eligible for a free date change or cancellation for travel scheduled till March 5. Fare difference applies," the airline said.

New Delhi has historically balanced its ties with Israel while engaging widely with other Gulf nations, home to millions of Indian migrants. The region is also a critical source of energy for the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The strikes on Iran come just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home after a landmark visit to Israel, where the two sides took steps at deepening trade and defence ties.

Modi also addressed Israeli lawmakers and said New Delhi stands "firmly" with Israel following Hamas's deadly attack on October 7, 2023.

It also maintains strong relations with Tehran, including developing its Chabahar port - a trade gateway to Afghanistan, where New Delhi has built a relationship with Taliban authorities.

India's foreign ministry estimates there are usually around 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran.

[With AFP inputs]



