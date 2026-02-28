Hezbollah Expresses 'Solidarity' With Iran, Doesn't Say If It Will Act

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Lebanon's Hezbollah expressed solidarity with Iran on Saturday as it came under attack from the United States and Israel, warning in a statement of dire consequences for the region without saying whether it would get involved.

Hezbollah has fought numerous conflicts with Israel, and was severely weakened by Israel in a war in 2024, when its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

Israel had warned Beirut that it would strike Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, if Hezbollah involved itself in any US-Iran war.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the consequences of the US-Israeli plan would "affect everyone without exception if left unchallenged". "We are confident that the American and Israeli enemy will receive a major blow," it said.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he would not accept anyone dragging Lebanon into "adventures that threaten its security and unity", a veiled message to Hezbollah.

In a statement released after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran Salam noted the "serious developments" in the region and called on "all Lebanese to act with wisdom and patriotism, placing Lebanon and the Lebanese people's interests above any other consideration".



