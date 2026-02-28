Iran FM Says All Sites Involved In Israel-US Operation 'Legitimate Targets'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday all sites involved in the Israeli and US strikes on Iran were "legitimate targets" for the Islamic republic's armed forces.

"The Iranian armed forces consider as legitimate targets the sites from which the US and Zionist operations were carried out as well as the sites of all actions against Iran's defensive operations," Araghchi said on Iranian TV.

He called on Saturday for the international community to "hold the criminals accountable". He also called on the UN Security Council to take "immediate" steps to halt what it said was an illegal aggression by the United States and Israel.

In a letter to the UN secretary-general, Araghchi said the council must "address the US and Israeli regime's acts of aggression" and "take the necessary and immediate measures to halt this unlawful use of force."



