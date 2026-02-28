All Public Events, Gatherings Suspended In Qatar Amid Iranian Missile Strike

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Qatar has suspended all public events, gatherings, and entertainment activities at hotels and tourism establishments until further notice, citing public safety concerns, a Reuters alert stated.

In a circular issued on Saturday, Qatar Tourism said the decision applies to all tourism and hospitality venues across the country. It also halted all Ramadan tents and iftars, which hotels and tourist venues typically host for companies, government entities and the public during the holy month of Ramadan. The measure has been taken as a precautionary step in the interest of public safety.

Authorities said further updates will be announced in due course and urged establishments and the public to follow official instructions and rely on authorised sources for information.

Retail outlets operating 24 hours

Amid regional tensions, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has increased the number of retail outlets open 24/7 from 22 to 33 branches across the country.

The move aims to keep markets stable and supply chains running smoothly. The ministry said this move helps ensure goods stay available, protects consumers, and boosts economic confidence.

Authorities also said that thorough field inspections are underway to check supplies, control prices, spot violations, and take quick legal action when needed. Consumer protection, quality assurance, and market readiness remain top priorities.

Gulf countries under attack

Qatar is one of the Gulf countries under Iranian missile strike as Tehran targeted US assets across the region in retaliation for a joint attack on Iran by the US and Israel.

The Iranian government on Saturday confirmed its attacks on several targets, according to the Fars news agency, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, where airbases with US assets are hosted.

Qatar said it had downed all missiles targeting the country and that it had a right to respond. Kuwait confirmed a missile attack on a U.S. military base there.



