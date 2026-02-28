Drone Debris Damages Buildings In Bahrain One Injury Reported

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Bahrain Ministry of Interior said it was dealing with damage at three buildings in Manama and Muharraq following drone attacks and falling debris from an intercepted missile.

Bahrain is one of the Gulf countries under Iranian missile strike as Tehran targeted US assets across the region in retaliation for a joint attack on Iran by the US and Israel.

According to Bahraini authorities, one building was evacuated as a precaution, and a fire at the site has been brought under control. Authorities said one minor case of smoke inhalation was treated at the scene.

At the second location, firefighting and security operations are ongoing, while an assessment is underway to determine the extent of material damage to a third building caused by falling debris.

Officials said public safety remains the highest priority and urged residents to remain calm and rely only on official updates. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

Earlier in the day, the National Communication Centre (NCC) confirmed that attacks targeted sites and facilities within Bahrain's borders. Security and military authorities immediately initiated emergency response plans and took the necessary field measures.

The NCC affirmed that Bahrain reserves its full right to respond and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and protect its sovereignty, in coordination with its allies and partners.



