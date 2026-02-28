Arab League Condemns Iranian Aggressions Against UAE, Other Arab States

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The League of Arab States strongly condemned the Iranian aggressions and attacks against the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering that the missile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states that advocate peace, have worked toward achieving stability, and did not participate in the war.

In a statement issued today, the Arab League's General Secretariat expressed its full solidarity with the Arab states in confronting these attacks and affirmed its support for any measures they take to defend themselves and ensure the safety of their peoples.

It stressed that Arab states had taken clear positions regarding the Iranian crisis by rejecting military action against Tehran, and that several Arab countries exerted tremendous efforts in mediation to avoid the escalation now being witnessed.

The General Secretariat warned of the grave danger inherent in the current situation in the region, urging all active parties in the international community to work toward de-escalation as soon as possible, spare the region the consequences of widening instability and violence, and return to dialogue.



