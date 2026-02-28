403
Death Toll In Strike On Iran Elementary School Reaches 40: State Media
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: An Israeli strike on an elementary girls' school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, has killed atleast 40 people.
The state-run IRNA news agency had initially reported that 24 people were killed.
