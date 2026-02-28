Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Strike On Iran Elementary School Reaches 40: State Media

2026-02-28 02:24:04
Doha, Qatar: An Israeli strike on an elementary girls' school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, has killed atleast 40 people.

The state-run IRNA news agency had initially reported that 24 people were killed.

